Coronavirus: Pasco School Districts adds four new locations to their food service program

PASCO, WA - Due to COVID-19, local school districts have created food services programs to feed their students while schools are shut down. On March 26, four new locations will be added to Pasco School District's "Grab and Go" meals.
Pasco School District (PSD) will deliver meals to the bus stops near four more Pasco neighborhoods: The Crossings at Chapel Hill Apartments, The Village Apartments on Chapel Hill Blvd., the intersection of Woodbine Drive & Canterbury Lane and the intersection of Thistledown Drive and Pimlico Drive.
Every week day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the district's staff hands out free "Grab and Go" lunches, including breakfast for the next day. The meals are for students who are 18 and under. PSD's director of public affairs, Shane Edinger said there is only one requirement.
"Students need to be present to pick up their meals for their children," Edinger said. "The students have to actually physically be here to pick them up the meals and that's a federal requirement."
With the governor's new stay at home order, dine-in restaurants and non-essential business were asked to close and stay at home to work. Edinger said making sure students are well fed and have food to eat is an essential need for our community.
"We want to make sure that our students have the meals that they need and have the food that they need, so that they stay nourished and stay healthy," he said.
So far, Pasco School District has served over 23 thousand students with their food service distribution. About 14 thousands of them were served last week, and about another eight thousands students were served this week. Pasco School District has no plans to stop.
"They all go home with sack lunch and breakfast for the next day, so that is actually 46 thousand meals that we have delivered so far and we will continue to do that as long as the closure goes on," Edinger said.
Edinger said social distance protocols is followed during all meal distribution. For more information on Pasco School District responding to COVID-19, you can check out their website.