KENNEWICK, WA — United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties has established a special fund for donations that will help local families affected by school and business closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Donations to help provide food and childcare can be made at https://give.uwbfco.org/givenow
Local nonprofit agencies are stretching their resources to meet the increased community demand for food and childcare during this emergency. “Many nonprofits are dipping into their savings to meet this need. This fund supports organizations that do not have the capacity to conduct additional fundraising. Your donation will quickly get money to these local nonprofits so they can continue to respond during this crisis,” said Dr. LoAnn Ayers, President and CEO.
Nonprofits can apply for funds beginning March 26 at www.uwbfco.org.