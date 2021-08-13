WASHINGTON STATE - Local health districts are awaiting guidance from the Washington Department of Health before COVID-19 booster shots can be administered to people with weakened immune systems.
The CDC Director has officially signed off on an advisory committee's decision, giving physicians the go-ahead to give particularly vulnerable groups a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Despite the CDC's official recommendation, immunocompromised people in Washington State may have to wait to get a booster shot. The Washington Department of Health (DOH) says a group of immunization experts from Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada first have to decide whether an extra dose is safe and effective for those with weakened immune systems.
It is harder for COVID-19 vaccines to build up antibodies in an immune system suppressed by certain diseases or medications. Small studies suggest a third dose may be the solution.
"Emerging data show that certain people who are immune compromised such as people who have had organ transplants and some cancer patients may not have had an adequate immune response to just two doses of the COVID vaccine," says CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
In addition to transplant recipients and cancer patients, people may be eligible for a third dose if they have HIV, diabetes, or other autoimmune disorders. Less than 3% of adults are estimated to be in that category.
Before booster shots can be administered in the community, local health districts first need to receive state-level guidance from the DOH. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will conduct a review of COVID-19 boosters to determine whether they recommend administering them across the region.