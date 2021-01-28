YAKIMA, WA - Hospitalization numbers in Yakima have fluctuated up and down throughout the pandemic but right now we are seeing a slight decrease after the holiday surge of cases.
As of Jan. 28 only 22 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized are Virginia Mason Memorial. The ICU Director Nithye Menon said these patients are spread out throughout the hospital.
The ICU at Virginia Mason has an 11 bed capacity, while the rest of the hospital has 205 beds. They also have 27 surge beds.
Menon said one variable that is helping reduce the number of hospitalizations is new treatment options. It also helps get patients out of the hospital sooner.
"While none of the studies are going to show yes this is going to be 100% effective, but there are a lot of signs a lot of signals and it's working so we end up seeing patients that end up getting out of the hospital," Menon said.
Doctors now that hope that things will start to take a turn for the better.
"Over the course of the last few months with the vaccinations, with universal masking, the whole hope that we could prevent and reduce the numbers," Menon said.
The most common symptom people get hospitalized for is shortness of breath, but mostly the people being hospitalized are those that are hit hardest by COVID like people with underlying health conditions or the elderly.
Menon said if you are COVID positive it is important to take care of yourself and do the basics like stay hydrated. You should also monitor your vitals at home if you can so that if something changes, you know when you seek help.
"Get a pulse oximeter its such a wonderful tool you can use to monitor your oxygen levels," Menon said.
It is also important to stay active so that you keep your body healthy, even if you are fighting shortness of breath.