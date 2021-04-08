WASHINGTON STATE - State health leaders say even as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out infection rates from the virus, and hospitalizations in several counties across the state are on the rise.
On Thursday during a press conference Gov. Jay Inslee called the situation a "huge concern."
Beginning on Monday the state will begin to reevaluate each counties' metrics and infection rates- which means counties where COVID-19 rates remain high may end moving back into a more restricted Phase 2.
Inslee says new variants are adding to the problem.
"The percentage of variants are in the double digits in our state- at least two different variants, this is concerning because at least one of these variants is more transmissible and more fatal," Inslee said.
Health leaders also say now that different variants have entered our state it's important to not let our guard down and to continue taking safety measures to prevent community spread.