COVID-19 is affecting Fields of Grace, now they are anxious to start gleaning again

RICHLAND, WA - Fields of Grace has not been able to get out and glean produce due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The non-profit is currently waiting for the county to move into Phase 2.
Fields of Grace is a charity organization who spends hours picking vegetables and fruits that would otherwise go to waste. Their efforts has been recognized by the Washington Food Coalition with the 2019 Fresh Results Awards.
This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the executive director at Fields of Grace, Lisa Williams said COVID-19 has brought disruption to many of our lives throughout the community.
"Those who are having a tough time, faced with unemployment, food security, those that had those issues before, it's magnified," Williams said.
Williams said it is a tough time for the entire food chain system, including food banks and farmers. She said Fields of Grace is anxious to start gleaning again.
"It is still early, a little bit early, in the season for us," Williams said. "We usually start with cherry crop."
Due to weather and frost damage, Williams said they have had some issues with the cherry harvest. Therefore, the non-profit has not had a lot of calls to come out to glean. She said they are ready to start gleaning.
"We have masks, gloves and plans to try and safely get our teams out. But, until our community reaches phase two or a point where we can gather in groups of more than five, it really inhabits our ability to get out," Williams said.
Williams said support your food banks. If you have room in your garden to plant extra produce, the charity is encouraging people to do so.
"Because getting the fresh produce into the hands of food banks is so important," Williams said. "That is something that they get the commodities, they get the canned goods and get things from grocery stores and that kind of thing."
Williams said what is lacking is nutritious, fresh produce.
"You know a lot of us take for granted when we go to the grocery store," Williams said.
Last year, Williams said Fields of Grace was able to rescue or clean 87 tons of fresh produce that otherwise would have gone to waste.
"And we got that into the hands of food banks and food distributions points," Williams said.
If you do have produce you would like to donate, you can call Fields of Grace at (509) 492-2209. If you are interested in a BBQ meal for Father's Day and would like to support Fields of Grace, you can pre-order by emailing the charity at admin@fields-of-grace.com.