COVID-19 outbreak at the Casino Caribbean in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - On May 5, 2021 the Yakima Health District was notified of 12 individuals who tested positive at Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Ln, Yakima, WA 98901).
The Yakima Health District has recommended that Casino Caribbean implement the following:
- Require that all employees get tested.
- Require a negative test result, be fully vaccinated or have had COVID-19 within the last 90 days before returning to work.
- Test employees on a weekly basis.
- Continuously monitor staff for symptoms of COVID-19.
- Continue to ensure mask usage for staff and customers.
Due to the outbreak Casino Caribbean voluntarily closed on May 7, 2021. On May 8, 2021 the Casino Caribbean had a business go on-site to deep clean the entire building. On May 9, 2021 Casino Caribbean re-opened with only employees who had tested negative, had COVID within 90 days or were fully vaccinated. All employees have been instructed to provide a negative test before returning to work.
To date there have been 19 of 112 employees from Casino Caribbean that have tested positive. The Yakima Health District will continue to work closely with Casino Caribbean to ensure the outbreak is contained.
“COVID-19 proves time and again that it can spread quickly in various settings," said Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer, Yakima Health District. "We ask that people get vaccinated, and if they choose not to get vaccinated, to ensure that they are wearing a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others. The best intervention we have is the COVID-19 vaccine, otherwise, it is our responsibility to ensure we are following the other public health recommendations to keep our community safe.”