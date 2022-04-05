CONNELL, Wash. —
The Washington State Department of Corrections reported a COVID-19 outbreak within the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, the largest outbreak seen within Washington prisons.
The outbreak has affected the A, B, D and E units, which have been put on limited-area cluster status. Staff in these units are required to test twice a week. Additionally, the F Unit and A Unit 1 Tier are on medical-isolation status.
The DOC reports 44 active incarcerated cases and 6 active staff cases. In the last 30 days, 20% of the 1,800 inmates at Coyote Ridge tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, numbers were even worse. There were 199 active COVID-19 cases in Washington prisons; 186 were out of Coyote Ridge. There were 32 staff cases; 7 worked at Coyote Ridge.
