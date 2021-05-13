In the last four months, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) and the Yakima Health District (YHD) have seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 outbreaks. While a few different things could be causing this decrease, the health districts believe an increase in vaccination rates is the primary cause.
The most notable difference can be seen in long-term care facilities and healthcare settings. Erin Hockaday, the operations section chief for COVID-19 response said Benton and Franklin counties had no outbreaks in those sectors this month.
"All of our outbreak teams have slowed down in the number of outbreaks they're seeing per month but really important we are seeing virtually no outbreaks in our healthcare and long-term health settings," Hockaday said. "It's interesting because those were the first populations that were vaccinated."
Director of Public Health Partnerships at the YHD Lilian Bravo said they've seen similar trends within Yakima County and they attribute that to more people being vaccinated. In Yakima County, 48% of eligible people have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while in Benton and Franklin counties combined 31% of the population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
"The best thing we can do right now to keep those rates down is to get the vaccine and to be safe if you're choosing to gather," Bravo said.
In terms of how much of a reduction we are seeing in outbreaks, the BFHD said they were monitoring 69 COVID-19 outbreaks in November 2020. Right now, they only have five confirmed outbreaks.
Yakima County shows similar trends, the largest outbreaks in Yakima County were at Costco and Washington Beef with 177 employees testing positive at Costco earlier this year. YHD did not have data on hand for how many people tested positive at Washington Beef.
Right now, the YHD is only monitoring one outbreak at Casino Caribbean. During this outbreak, 12 employees tested positive on May 5 and 19 employees tested positive in total. While this is not a large number of people, this makes up 17% of the casino's workforce. Communications Coordinator with the YHD Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said they are working with the casino make sure things stay under control.
"We haven't seen that many outbreaks recently so it is significant," Badillo-Sanchez said.
Casino Caribbean did not want to comment on the outbreak.
While outbreaks are beginning to decrease, both health districts says we need to continue to encourage vaccinations so that things continue to improve.
"Finding your motivation for getting that vaccine and understanding that we're all interconnected and we have to work together to make sure the community at large is safe," Hockaday said.