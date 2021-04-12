GRANGER, WA - Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) hosts a drive-thru COVID-19 informational fair with giveaways.
The event will be Wednesday, April 14, from 3:00 PM to 7:00PM at the KDNA Radio station (121 Sunnyside Ave Granger WA 98932).
This event is a great opportunity for workers in Yakima to speak with L&I consultants about how to prevent COVID-19 and stay healthy. Additionally, individuals will have the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals can register ahead of time if they would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not required. Visit the PrepMod website to register.
Giveaways can include Hand sanitizer, Masks, Training materials, and Fotonovelas.