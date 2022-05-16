YAKIMA, Wash. —
The COVID-19 testing site located at Yakima Valley College will stay open through August 27, 2022 after the University of Washington extended its contract with the college, Yakima Valley Memorial and Signal Health. UW’s partnership provides funding and lab work while it tracks Omicron variants in the state.
The site is the only community test site between Richland and Seattle, according to the press release. It offers PCR tests where you swab yourself with instructions from the staff. Results are generally ready the next day.
“We continue to be grateful for our partnership with the University of Washington and Yakima Valley College, which allows us to keep this crucial testing site open,” said site supervisor Michael Vachon. “COVID continues to be a part of our lives and the need for low-barrier and easily accessible community testing has not gone away.”
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has been exposed and anyone who is concerned about an exposure can get tested for COVID-19 at the site. Tests can be done on anyone as young as three months. All you have to do is park in the lot at 810 S 14th Avenue and walk up for a test.
ADA spots are available for those who cannot leave their car, where volunteers will walk out to administer the test. The site has Spanish-speaking staff available and does not require identification.
The site offers testing Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. You can preregister online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.