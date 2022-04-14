PASCO, Wash. —
The Department of Health and Aristo Healthcare are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on April 15, 16 and 17 in Pasco. The clinics will offer all vaccine types and all doses.
Clinics will be held at 115 S 10th Avenue, Pasco WA, 99301 on Friday April 15 and Saturday April 16 from 2-6 p.m.
Clinics will be held at 720 N 20th Avenue, Pasco WA, 99301 on Saturday April 16 from 2-6 p.m. and Sunday April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome. You do not need insurance or identification.
$50 gift cards are offered to those getting their first or second dose.
