COVID-19 Vaccine clinics in the Tri-Cities this weekend

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Benton-Franklin Health District shares the many COVID-19 clinics in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.
Pasco Housing Authority Pflueger Recreation Center, 253 W. Margaret St., Pasco (Indoor clinic)
- Wednesday, July 7: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Eastlake Tri-Cities Churches 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland (Indoor clinic)
- Wednesday, July 7: 3 – 6 p.m.
Ben Franklin Transit 7109 W. Okanogan Pl., Kennewick (Indoor clinic)
- Thursday, July 8: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Richland Community Center 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland (Indoor clinic)
- Thursday, July 8: 1 – 5 p.m.
West Highland United Methodist Church 17 S. Union St., Kennewick (Indoor clinic)
- Friday, July 9: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Green2Go 214307 E. SR 397, Kennewick
- Saturday, July 10: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pasco Flea Market 3620 E. Lewis Pl., Pasco
- Sunday, July 11: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
CBC-West Testing Site, 3110 W. Argent Rd., Pasco Drive-through:
- 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (may close early due to heat) Every Friday through Sunday