COVID-19 Vaccine clinics in the Tri-Cities this weekend

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Benton-Franklin Health District shares the many COVID-19 clinics in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.

Pasco Housing Authority Pflueger Recreation Center, 253 W. Margaret St., Pasco (Indoor clinic)

  • Wednesday, July 7: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Eastlake Tri-Cities Churches 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland (Indoor clinic)

  • Wednesday, July 7: 3 – 6 p.m.

Ben Franklin Transit 7109 W. Okanogan Pl., Kennewick (Indoor clinic)

  • Thursday, July 8: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Richland Community Center 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland (Indoor clinic)

  • Thursday, July 8: 1 – 5 p.m.

West Highland United Methodist Church 17 S. Union St., Kennewick (Indoor clinic)

  • Friday, July 9: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Green2Go 214307 E. SR 397, Kennewick

  • Saturday, July 10: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pasco Flea Market 3620 E. Lewis Pl., Pasco

  • Sunday, July 11: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBC-West Testing Site, 3110 W. Argent Rd., Pasco Drive-through:

  • 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (may close early due to heat) Every Friday through Sunday

