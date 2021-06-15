COVID-19 Vaccine clinics in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District is partnering with local entities to provide vaccine clinics in areas with residents who have barriers to access.
This week’s pop-up vaccine clinics are as listed below:
- No appointment required. Registration on site. All are welcome.
- Vaccinations are open to all 12+ and all vaccine brands offered
- No proof of residency or immigration status is required
- Spanish speaking staff and volunteers available
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
Christ the King Church, 1111 Stevens Dr., Richland 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
Thunderbird Motel, 414 Columbia St., Pasco 8 to 11 a.m.
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JUNE 18 - 20
CBC-West Testing Site, 3110 W. Argent Rd., Pasco 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Juneteenth at the Park, 419 N. Owen Ave., Pasco 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
St. Patrick’s Church, 1320 Henry St., Ste. D, Pasco 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.