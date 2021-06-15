COVID-19 Vaccine clinics in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District is partnering with local entities to provide vaccine clinics in areas with residents who have barriers to access.

This week’s pop-up vaccine clinics are as listed below:

  • No appointment required. Registration on site. All are welcome.
  • Vaccinations are open to all 12+ and all vaccine brands offered
  • No proof of residency or immigration status is required
  • Spanish speaking staff and volunteers available

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

Christ the King Church, 1111 Stevens Dr., Richland 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Thunderbird Motel, 414 Columbia St., Pasco 8 to 11 a.m.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JUNE 18 - 20

CBC-West Testing Site, 3110 W. Argent Rd., Pasco 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Juneteenth at the Park, 419 N. Owen Ave., Pasco 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

St. Patrick’s Church, 1320 Henry St., Ste. D, Pasco 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

