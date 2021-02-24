COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Efforts Continue in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - This week, Yakima County received 12,350 doses of vaccine, which includes 9,050 first doses and 3,300 second doses.
|Total Amount of 1st Dose Received
|Total Amount of First Dose Administered
|Total Amount of Second Dose Received
|Total Amount of Second Dose Administered
|27,925
|20,248
|15,195
|8,844
**The “received” number of doses is what Yakima County expects to receive this week. Some organizations have yet to receive their vaccines due to weather.
Yakima County continues to be in Phase 1B Tier 1 of COVID-19 vaccination. Individuals who would like to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine should first determine their eligibility by visiting the Phase Finder (www.FindYourPhaseWA.org) website. Then, once they have determined they are eligible, use the Yakima Health District website to find a location that is currently distributing vaccines.
As of today, there are 12 locations currently scheduling for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are launching a program to directly allocate a limited supply of COVID19 vaccines to select HRSA funded federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic was selected as one of three FQHCs in Washington state to be a part of the federal program. The goal of this federal program is to ensure that our nation’s underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19, are being equitably vaccinated against COVID-19.
As a result, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic received 3,000 COVID-19 first dose vaccines through the program this week. This number is already included in the 12,350 doses of vaccines received.
|Total Amount of 1st Dose Received
|Total Amount of First Dose Administered
|Total Amount of Second Dose Received
|Total Amount of Second Dose Administered
|3,000
|0
|0
|0
COVID-19 Vaccine Programs There are four different programs for COVID-19 vaccine allocation. There is state allocation through the federal government, Health Resources and Services Administration allocation to Federally Qualified Health Centers, Federal Pharmacy Partnerships and a Federal Pharmacy program that administers COVID-19 vaccines to staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
“We are excited to receive an increase number of COVID-19 vaccines this week," said Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator. "However, we have still not received enough vaccine allocation to supplement both our partners and the mass vaccination site at the Yakima State Fair Park. In the coming weeks, we hope to continue seeing an increase in the number of vaccines Yakima County receives.”