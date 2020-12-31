COVID-19 Vaccine distribution update for Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County continues to receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
As of December 30, 2020, 4,450 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed to seven sites across the county. Of those, 1,810 have been administered to Phase 1A healthcare workers.
Yakima county’s three hospitals were among the first sites to receive initial allocations of the vaccines. Throughout the past week, four additional sites including pharmacies and federally qualified health centers have received their first shipments of the vaccines. The Yakima Health District will continue to support other providers who are interested in receiving and administering the vaccines. All COVID-19 vaccine providers must enroll in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
At this time, vaccination is limited to health care workers who are at the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19, and residents and staff from long term care facilities. Residents from long term care facilities will be vaccinated via select pharmacies that are a part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. As vaccination of those groups is achieved, the Yakima Health District will work with hospitals and healthcare facilities to plan for distribution to other individuals in Phase 1A, including first responders and other medical personnel who are not affiliated with a hospital or selected healthcare facility.
Yakima County is expected to receive additional doses of the vaccines in the weeks ahead. Although additional guidance on Phase 1B is also expected to come from the Washington State Department of Health in the coming weeks, vaccine allocation will continue to remain limited to individuals in Phase 1A until we have enough resources to vaccinate all in group 1A. Washington state will continue to follow and monitor the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations’ for the prioritization of distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
Currently, there is not an established time frame for when a vaccine will be widely available to the general public. This will depend on available vaccine stock across the country, and how much is allocated in Yakima County in the coming weeks. The Yakima Health District will continue to provide updates on local COVID-19 vaccine distribution to the community. These updates will be available directly to the media and on our vaccine webpage at: yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. Additional updates will also be provided during the our weekly COVID-19 updates.
“We are eager to vaccinate as many community members as quickly as possible. However, due to limited supply of the vaccine, we must follow this distribution process. Until there are enough vaccines, we encourage everyone to continue to take precautions against COVID-19. Wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and avoid gatherings all remain critical in helping stop the spread of the virus.” – Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer, Yakima Health District