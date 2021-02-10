OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to make progress with our COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts.
As of Feb. 6, more than 940,000 doses of vaccine have been given across the state, which is nearly 80% of the 1,195,207 doses that have been delivered to our providers and long-term care programs. Washington is currently averaging 26,857 vaccine doses given each day.
"We know there has been confusion surrounding second doses," wrote the Department of Health. "We are committed to ensuring there is a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for everyone who receives their first dose, which is why we have asked providers to prioritize vaccine series completion. This may mean using first doses to vaccinate people who need second doses. Last week, DOH reached out to providers to pave a clear pathway moving forward. We encourage providers to schedule second dose appointments when patients receive their first dose"
The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible.
- Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech should be given 3 weeks or 21 days apart.
- Two doses of Moderna should be given 1 month or 28 days apart.
If people are not able to get a second dose appointment following the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks or 42 days after the first dose.
Supply from the federal government continues to be a challenge. This week our providers requested more than 440,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 281,100 first doses and 165,750 second doses. In all, the DOH has received just over 200,000 doses from the federal government, which is less than half.
"Although doses are not where we would like them to be right now, we are optimistic about the future," wrote the DOH. "We have been told by the federal government that allocations for both Pfizer and Moderna will increase in the coming weeks and months."
For the first time, DOH received a 3-week allocation forecast from the federal government. The allocation forecast is a blend of first and second doses and is subject to change as vaccine availability from the federal government may change.
- Week of February 14: 206,125 total doses (113,800 first doses, 92,325 second doses)
- Week of February 21: 240,620 total doses (123,160 first doses, 117,460 second doses)
- Week of February 28: 242,360 total doses (128,560 first doses, 113,800 second doses)