COVID-19 Vaccine update at the Kennewick Mass Vaccination site

KENNEWICK, WA – Over 1,600 Pfizer vaccines were administered Tuesday at the Mass Vaccination Site at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
The Site will be open the rest of the week through Saturday, February 28, from 8:30 am to 4 pm daily. The Site anticipates continuing this pace for the week to catch up on last week’s weather delays and closure.
All appointments at this time will be for second dose vaccinations only and for individuals who received their first vaccination at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Participants need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to their second vaccination appointment. The front of the card indicates the date of their first vaccination, vaccination site, and which brand of the vaccine was received (Moderna or Pfizer).
If individuals cannot find their vaccination card, they may be able to access their vaccination record through the Washington State Department of Health’s online immunization records system: https://wa.myir.net
The Site will continue to have a holding line for those seeking second-dose vaccinations but who do not have an appointment. The holding line provides an opportunity to utilize the remaining vaccines for the day due to appointment no-shows. Those without an appointment still need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
There was an error in the online PrepMod system that allowed appointments Saturday night; this error has been fixed. Those who made appointments outside of operating hours will be contacted for another time.
Those individuals who received their first Moderna vaccine dose at the Site will need to make an appointment for the second dose. 500 Moderna vaccines will be administered Friday, February 26 and Saturday, February 27. Additional limited slots for those two days may be available via the COVID-19 Assistance Line at (800) 525-0127. Only those individuals who received their first Moderna dose at the Site will be given a second Moderna dose.