“COVID-19 y La Vacuna” Live Event on Facebook

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District will host a live Facebook event to provide information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.
They will answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, discuss the importance of getting vaccinated and answer other questions relating to COVID-19.
The virtual event will be live on Facebook Tuesday, April 20, at 6:30pm.
The goal for this event is to provide additional information and address any questions or concerns about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine to the Spanish speaking community. The event will be conducted completely in Spanish, however, individuals are more than welcome to leave their questions in English and can be answered in the next English COVID-19 Live Update on April 27.