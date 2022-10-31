WASHINGTON STATE - The state of emergency in Washington state due to COVID-19 expires at the end of October 31. It was ordered back in February 2020, but most of the related emergency orders have already been rolled back.
Some rules are still in effect, despite this change. The state still requires people to wear a mask inside medical offices and hospitals. Additionally, employers will still have to keep any employees who test positive out for five days.
State workers are still required to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but not a booster.
