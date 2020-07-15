Create a fire safety plan to include your pets

KENNEWICK, WA - In honor of National Pet Fire Safety Day, the Kennewick Fire Department wants to remind us to consider our pets when planning fire routes and safety in our homes.
When you are planning for a fire emergency, Brian Ellis with Kennewick Fire said it's important to have food, water, medicine and an extra leash for your pet. Since you do not have a lot of time to get ready in an emergency, Ellis said you should have a pre-fire plan in place.
"If you are going to leave the house, for instance, make sure there is someone who can come and check on them," Ellis said. "Make sure if they are young, you want to have them in an area like a pet kennel."
When it comes to pet-proofing the house for fire hazards, instead of using real candles, Ellis said you can replace them with battery or electric candles.
"Because sometimes cats are curious or other animals," Ellis said. "They can knock those things over and they can start a fire."
Ellis wants to remind you to change your smoke alarm batteries every six months. If your smoke alarms are over ten years old, he said you should replace them.
"In regards to pets and evacuating, you want to make sure you account for them as well in your pre-fire plan that you have at home or a home safety plan," Ellis said.
He recommends making a plan to know which family members will be responsible for which pet.
"Don't ever go back to the house to go rescue a pet," Ellis said.
If an emergency happens, Ellis said you should let fire crews know if you have a pet. He said firefighters will do their best to make sure your pet is safe.
"We can find out where the last place they were seen and that is where we are going to first look," Ellis said. "But we want to make sure every human life is out safe."
He also encourages you to sign up for CODE-RED app. It tells when you need to evacuate and helps you make a checklist in case of an emergency.