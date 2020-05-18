Creative ideas to honor the class of 2020

TRI-CITIES, WA - Coronavirus may have canceled formal graduation ceremonies, but you can still make your graduate feel special.
Before COVID-19, business owner, Amber Clark who owns "Up Balloon Boutique" used to work events primarily for corporate and weddings. Now, her business has taken a turn and she is figuring out what they can do next.
As graduation approaches, Clark said her business is doing yard decorations to help celebrate high school seniors and college grads.
Since they are not going to be able to walk across their stage to receive their diploma, she said yard decorations can help dress up their photos a little bit and bring a smile to their face.
"For me, thinking about not being able to go lunch with a friend on your birthday or not being able to have those big group photos with your friends at graduation, you still need something special from those celebrations," Clark said.
Up Balloon Boutique does practice social distancing. By just delivering to yards, Clark said they do not even see the client. She said the business works through phone calls and emails.
Clark said she did not think her business would survive from COVID-19. She said she is honored that the community is still reaching out to them. Her prices start at 35 dollars. To order, you can visit their website at upballoonboutique.co.
SignGypsies Tri-Cities is another local yard greeting company. It's a rented service that installs greetings into your lawns. Business owner, Robin Wojtanik, said whether it's a big happy birthday, baby announcement or whatever the case may be SignGypsies is there for you.
Wojtanik said the greeting sign is there the entire day announcing to all neighbors and everybody who drives by. She said high school graduations have a soft spot in her heart, because that is where she first saw this business.
"When I visited Florida last year for my niece's graduation, my sister had ordered a sign from SignGypsies and we just thought it was the neatest thing ever," Wojtanik said. "We walked out into the front lawn and were just smacked by seeing this huge sign with Emma written on it and 2019 and her colors."
Wojtanik said she thought it was a neat business and wanted to see in the Tri-Cities. She said she opened in August of last year and has been doing a number of greetings ever since.
"And as the quarantine hit, we certainly got more busy as people discovered us and realized I think this was an accessible thing for a party, because you see the big, huge 25-foot greeting in a lawn," Wojtanik said. "And I think a lot of times people think, 'woah! how much did that cost.'"
SignGypsies Tri-Cities also practices social distancing. Wojtanik said they are a contactless business.
"If it was my choice, I did not name the company. I would have named it SignNinja, if i could, because our goal is to slip in and slip out without even being detected," she said.
Wojtanik said the company does not have any contact with their clients. They won't even ring your door bells.
"People often comment that they cannot believe that we got by without their dogs being alerted to them," Wojtanik said.
Wojtanik said they have congratulations signs that they can use with colors to represent your student's school. SignGypsies also have graphics like grad caps, the number 2020 and letters to spell grad's name.
"Everybody who visited a survivor shop and could not find a mug or key chain with their name growing up, these are all personalized and we can spell out any name and anyway that it's designed," Wojtanik said.
Wojtanik said they are currently booking for graduation. However, they have limited availability.
The prices start at 75 dollars. For more information on ways you can celebrate your graduating senior, you can go to their website at signgypsiestricities.com.