CWU Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointments available

ELLENSBURG, WA - Central Washington University (CWU) and Kittitas Valley Healthcare will be hosting an on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic for staff members, including student employees.
The clinic will be Tuesday, April 13, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM, by appointment only. CWU and KVH will be administering 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all eligible students, staff, and faculty. Those who are eligible are encouraged to sign up online at Signup Genius.com.
The university was approved by the state Department of Health as an official COVID-19 vaccine site. More information about Tuesday’s clinic is available on the CWU website. Temporary parking passes are available.
Volunteer help is also still needed for the clinic. If you are interested in helping, you can sign up here.