SEATTLE,WA-Delta Dental of Washington is providing dental facilities with financial assistance during the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order by Gov. Inslee.
The organization will help facilities in the form of grants and advance payments – for its in-network dentists and healthcare workers.
“Dentists are a critical part of our healthcare system and many are independent small business owners, employing thousands of hygienists, dental assistants and office staff statewide,” said Delta Dental of Washington CEO Mark Mitchke.
Following the statewide suspension of non-emergency services late last week, Delta Dental informed the nearly 5,000 dentists in its network that as partners in the organization’s mission to improve oral health and overall health, Delta Dental is working to help front-line dental service providers with two new financial assistance programs.
They are as follows:
The first program – Delta Dental Independent Dental Practice Assistance Fund – provides $10 million in financial grant support (ranging in size up to $15,000 per practice) for qualified Delta Dental network dentists in independent practice who may be hit hardest by COVID-19-related closures – including recently expanded practices, dentists and staff with recent dental education debt, start-up dental practices, and rural practices located in smaller communities which may already be experiencing economic hardship.
The second program – Delta Dental Independent Dental Practice Reimbursement Advance Program – provides advance payments of up to 25 percent of the practice’s average historical weekly reimbursement levels for an eight-week period (up to a total of $25,000 per practice) to help qualified Delta Dental network dentists in independent practice weather the significant and ongoing financial strain due to the office closures.
Additional details on both programs and application information will be available by Friday, March 27 at www.DeltaDentalWA.com/provider. Delta Dental of Washington encourages its network dentists to continue to monitor this website for updates on these programs and other critical policy changes.