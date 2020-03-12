OLYMPIA,WA-The Department of Corrections stated Thursday they will cancel visits in all facilities across the state in order to contain the coronavirus.
The DOC is sticking to Washington Department of Health guidelines implemented to staff and incarcerated individuals.
The facilities have to consider these points and check for fever before entering or leaving:
·Suspending visitation at all correctional facilities in Washington, including extended family visits.
·Restricting access for all individuals, with the exception of employees/contract staff and legal professionals, to the Monroe Correctional Complex, Washington Corrections Center and Washington Corrections Center
The Department is telling families to continue doing video calls and will be updated daily on progress.
This situation is constantly developing. Corrections will provide updates as things change.