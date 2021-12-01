WA - The Omicron variant made its way into the United States. The first case was confirmed in California today. While the variant has not been detected in the state of Washington yet, the department of health said it's only a matter of time.
The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last week. Since then, the variant has been detected in over a dozen other countries.
During todays media briefing, the state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said the variant will be fought the same way we've been fighting covid.
"There is nothing were going to do different with Omicron," Dr. Lindquist said. "We know what it takes, you need to isolate if you're a case, you need to identify your contacts so they can quarantine and you need to be able to test."
The Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said this also means using the tools we have available like masks, social distancing and vaccines.
"There are hundreds of millions or billions of people who would do anything or everything they could to get access to vaccines," Dr. Shah said. "Here we have it in our state it's there, it's free, it's accessible, it's effective, it's safe and there are still people who have not even gotten their first dose."
While the Omicron variant is a concern, Dr. Shah said the department of health's main focus continues to be the Delta variant because it makes up almost 100 percent of the cases found in Washington.
He added since it is still too early to know how the Omicron variant will behave, they don't know if it can overpower the Delta variant.
"We have plenty of reasons to be concerned about what is in front of us, the Delta variant," Dr. Shah said. "That includes doing all the things that we need to do to fight, not just the Omicron variant or whatever variant comes our way but the current Delta variant in our state."
The Yakima Board of Health echoed these remarks in their meeting today. The board said they still have resources for testing and vaccination available so they are prepared for the new variant.
FEMA also extended the county's funding to help with vaccinations through April 2022.
In efforts to slow the Omicron variant, travel restrictions are in place for people traveling to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.