"Dine In" program returns to provide free meals to cancer patients

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is launching their meal program, "Dine In," for patients again. The goal is to provide free meals for patients every Friday from August through the end of the year.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the cancer center started "Dine In" to bring dinner to their patients every Friday.
"We did that all the way until the end of June, took a break and realized our patients loved it. (We) realize the importance of being able to give somebody a meal. It's such a comforting thing," Elizabeth McLaughlin, with the cancer center, said.
Prior to June, the cancer center raised nearly $25,000 and give back to local restaurants.
"It's a great partnership for patients, for the foundation at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and also for our local restaurants," Elizabeth said.
Now, they have decided to pick back up again hosting "Dine In" starting in the month of August and going until the end of the year.
"It's been such an incredible success for us," Elizabeth said.
The cancer center partnered with two organizations, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) and Spokane's Teachers Credit Union. Together, they've donate almost $18,000 to fund the first two months of free meals for cancer patients.
Elizabeth said they have a fundraiser coming up in September.
"We have an awesome event coming up on September 12. It will hopefully fund the remainder of the year and every Friday our patients will be going home with a healthy local, great meal to share with the family," Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth said the main goal is to keep cancer patients safe.
"We appreciate everyone wearing masks and all of those things. It really does add to a safe environment for people who are not only trying to keep away from COVID, but also trying to fight cancer," Elizabeth said.
You are encouraged to join the event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 12th. Tickets are $75. You can find a link to buy them on their website at cancercrushingdineout.com.