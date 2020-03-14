YAKIMA,WA- Bishop Joseph Tyson, the diocese of Yakima canceling all Masses in the area due to the Governor's ban on large public gatherings.
The Bishop is ordering no obligation to attend Sunday Mass for all parishioners of the Diocese of Yakima, and all travelers within the boundaries of the Diocese on Sundays, for an indefinite time.
The Diocese is working to make the online catechetical resource formed available to all parishioners in English and Spanish within the next two to three weeks.
The Diocese also asked priests to be generous in their pastoral care, to minimize the possibility of contracting or spreading illness.
Bishop Tyson is developing further guidelines for pastoral care. Those details coming next week.