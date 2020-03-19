OLYMPIA, WA – Effective tomorrow, Friday, March 20, the Department of Natural Resources’ offices across the state will be closed to the public. These closures are part of agency actions intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Steps already taken include having non-essential DNR employees telework and cancelling or postponing in-person public meetings.

“As we monitor the spread of COVID-19, the safety of our families, neighbors and loved ones must be our top priority,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “The emergency actions our state is taking are impacting our way of life, but they are necessary to stop this pandemic and protect the most vulnerable.

“At the Department of Natural Resources, we are taking the extraordinary measure of closing offices to the public in order to protect both staff and the public by limiting in-person contact. DNR remains open for business. But we are encouraging residents to interact with our agency via the phone and internet as much as possible. And we are asking for the public’s patience as we work to navigate any disruptions to normal operations.”

Operations Information and Updates

DNR is headquartered in the Natural Resources Building on the Capitol Campus (1111 Washington St. SE Olympia, WA 98504). It has regional offices across the state, which are also closed to the public starting Friday.

Although the buildings are closed to the public, the public can still reach DNR staff to conduct regular business and ask questions. All DNR divisions are accessible via phone and email. Contact information for all offices is here.

Program Specific Update