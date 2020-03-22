HANFORD, WA- Hanford Site officials along with the Department of Energy is telling employees to stay home and transferring to telework for safety reasons concerning the COVID-19.
Only essential personnel should report to work on the Hanford site. For time recording purposes this will be treated similar to a weather day.
Additional planning support staff will be contacted by their supervisors, as needed. Unless contacted by your supervisor, all federal, contractor, subcontractor, and craft employees should not report to work. Employees who are currently teleworking or have been directed to telework should continue to do so.
The action also provides additional time for DOE and the contractors to more fully assess stocks of PPE, cleaning supplies, and other consumables and develop strategies to conserve limited inventory.
The Hanford Site continues to closely monitor developments from Control and Prevention, Health and Human Services, and state and county public health agencies.
For specific questions regarding company policy contact your manager.