DOH reports increase in breakthrough cases in Washington

OLYMPIA - Washington State Department of Health has announced a reported increase in breakthrough cases of COVID-19 due to the increase of cases overall. A breakthrough case occurs when a fully-vaccinated individual still tests positive for COVID-19. However, the data still supports that full vaccination offers high protection against hospitalization or death due to COVID-19.
Recent data shows a 43% increase in breakthrough cases across the state, which follows the increase in all cases. Roughly 123,000 people have reported breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Washington over the past year. However, only around 3% were hospitalized.
“This means a very small number of fully vaccinated people will still become infected with COVID-19,” said the press release. “Scientists note that breakthroughs are expected with any vaccine.”
The percentage of cases among Washington’s vaccinated population remains fairly low, about 2.5% of the millions of citizens fully vaccinated. Booster shots are recommended to decrease the risk of hospitalization as much as possible.
“That’s why to avoid worsening the strain on our hospitals, everyone should use a high quality well-fitting mask, don’t use the emergency department unless it’s a true emergency, and most important get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible,” said Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH.
The full press release is available here: