Yakima, WA - Today the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This comes after six women developed a rare blood clot shortly after getting the vaccine.
According to health officials this was done out of an "abundance of caution." The Washington State Department of Health said this pause will allow the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to review the cases and see if the vaccine truly caused the clots. It will also allow them to give providers information on how to treat these clots.
Now that the use of the J&J vaccine has been paused, I looked into whether this would affect the administration of vaccines in Washington state.
According to Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, it won't affect vaccine administration, even with open eligibility starting on Thursday.
"We continue to have two vaccines Moderna and Pfizer that are available and fortunately in this case they are the vast majority of vaccines that have come into the state of Washington and so we can comfortably continue with the plan on Vax Day," Shah said.
Since Johnson and Johnson is having problems with production, the state wasn't expecting any large shipments soon. Right now, Washington has 370 thousand J&J vaccines. Next weeks shipment will have 13 thousand doses and in the following weeks the state was only expecting 4,000 doses of the J&J vaccine each week.
In Yakima, the Pilot Community Vaccination Center only has Moderna and Pfizer vaccines so they will continue to vaccinate 1,200 people per day. Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital doesn't have any J&J vaccines either so the pause won't affect them.
Central Washington University had planned to use the J&J vaccine at their vaccination clinic this morning, but after learning of the pause, they were able to switch to the Moderna vaccine thanks to Kittitas County Public Health. Now they will host a second vaccine clinic May 11 to give people their second dose.
The J&J vaccines will remain untouched until further guidance is given. However, DOH said the J&J vaccine can remain in a good state for up to two years if kept at negative four degrees Fahrenheit. Since the pause is expected to last only a few days or weeks, the vaccines shouldn't go to waste.
"We continue with Moderna and Pfizer for now," Shah said. "We are confident that this vaccine pause for Johnson and Johnson will be lifted in a matter of time."
Clinics who were planning to use the J&J vaccines should switch to either Pfizer or Moderna or reschedule appointments.