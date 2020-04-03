Donating to a charity during the coronavirus outbreak could get you a benefit on your taxes

KENNEWICK, WA - Following days of heated negotiations, the Senate approved the largest emergency aid package in U.S. history.
Congress passed and the President signed into law the CARE Act in response to COVID-19. It stands for coronavirus aid, relief and economic security.
The initiative is a two trillion dollar economic stimulus package to provide immediate relief to nonprofits, businesses, individuals and local and state governments. The CARE Act also instituted a 300 dollar universal donation credit. So you can claim a donation on next year's taxes.
Last week, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation began accepting donations online to send cancer patients a meal. The Tri-Cities Cancer Center's executive director, Elizabeth McLaughin said 30 dollars feeds one family. With her experience in the past, McLaughlin said Tri-Cities has always been a generous community.
"To see this thing that is affecting all of us, it is affecting every single person it is a good time to be kinder to each other and help people out and there is a lot of great benefits to it," McLaughin said.
Tri-Cities Cancer Center's staff will continue to treat people during the coronavirus outbreak. Those interested in making a donation to support patients and local businesses can go on to tccancer.z2systems.com for more information.