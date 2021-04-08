Douglas Farms & Safeway host Farmworkers Pop-up COVID-19 Clinic Friday

PASCO, WA - Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) is working with public vaccine providers and retail pharmacies like Safeway/Albertsons to deliver vaccines in orchards and packing houses throughout the state.
The Pop-up clinic will be outside of the Douglas Fruit packing house at 110 Taylor Flats Rd in Pasco from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.
Gov. Inslee prioritized farmworkers for COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington State and in the tree fruit industry, farms and packing houses are working hard to vaccinate their employees before the start of the cherry harvest.