Downtown Pasco Development Authority hosts first ever toy drive

PASCO, WA - Halloween has not even arrived, but a non-profit in Downtown Pasco is already thinking about Christmas.
The Downtown Pasco Development Authority (DPDA) is hosting their first ever toy drive this year. They will be collecting and distributing toys to families throughout the community.
"This time, it is a lot important because of COVID-19, a lot of people have lost their jobs. We want to reactivate the economy. In order to reactivate the economy, you have to build a scene of belonging and you have to build community," Gustavo Gomez with DPDA said.
Gustavo wants to make sure everybody experiences Christmas one way or another.
"We want everybody to have a Christmas, even with COVID-19," Gustavo said.
He said their mission goes hand in hand with the toy drive.
"Our mission is basically to strengthen and develop downtown Pasco as a center for culture, business and community spirit," Gustavo said. "It's that community spirit that we want to bring in December."
Gustavo said DPDA will buy toys themselves. However, they are encouraging people to donate toys. So, they can give way even more toys.
"The idea is to do a drive-thru where there is nobody really standing in line. Nobody is close to you," Gustavo said. "Just a drive-thru, we look into the car and you tell us how many kids you have, and we just give the toys straight up."
He said the toys will already be prepackaged and you will be able to see what they are.
The toy drive runs from October until the end of December. There will be multiple bins around Downtown Pasco, including DPDA, where you can drop-off your donated toys.
The day of toy distributions will be announced at a later date.