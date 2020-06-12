DPDA handing out "Lucha Libre" masks to encourage people to wear masks

PASCO, WA - The Downtown Pasco Development Authority is combining their virtual Cinco de Mayo events with Father's Day to celebrate both holidays together. They are using the platform to educate people on the importance of wearing face masks.
"Ponte la Mascara" which means "Put on the Mask" in Spanish, is the third event that the DPDA is putting on Father's Day. The idea with these virtual events is to bring awareness within the Tri-Cities to wear face coverings.
"We just want to make it fun. Fun and interactive, for people to actually put on the mask," the director at DPDA, Gustavo Gomez said.
Gomez said the first round of face coverings will be distributed this weekend at Pasco Farmers Market. He hopes the campaign will encourage people to wear masks, especially in public and the farmers market.
"Even if Cinco de Mayo did not happen, once you wear the mask, it is like 'I was at the farmers market supporting Cinco de Mayo.' I want people to wear the mask, but also be proud of the heritage," Gomez said.
He said the masks were made in Mexico by people who make them for professional Mexican wrestlers, also known as luchadores.
"You do not have to go to Mexico to get them, we did that for you," Gomez said.
On Father's Day, Gomez said DPDA will also bring the luchadores to promote the virtual campaign.
"We felt maybe we should bring the real people who use masks, am I right," Gomez said.
Gomez said people should expect more of these kinds of events in the future.
"We still owe our community a bunch of other little things that didn't happen at Cinco de Mayo, so we will try to recreate each one of those throughout the year," Gomez said.
Face coverings are available until supplies. Gomez said they always have free masks, but this weekend they will be asking for $10 donations for the handmade special edition luchadores.
If you want a "Lucha Libre" handmade mask, you can get one by going to the Pasco Farmers Market. You can also watch their virtual match on June 21st at 5 p.m. on their Facebook page at facebook.com/pascofarmersmarket/.