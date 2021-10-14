Dr. Person Says COVID-19 Case Numbers, Hospitalizations Down From Last Week

BENTON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, WA-
Good news is always welcome, but Dr. Amy Person says that early in the summer we thought we were done with the worst of the virus, before the huge spike caused by the delta variant.
"While things are improving we are not at the stage where we can say COVID-19 is not a problem in our communities," said Dr. Person.
In the last 14-day period, this week's numbers are showing Benton county has 656 cases per 100,000 and Franklin County has 768 cases per 100,000. This is down from last week's numbers.
You may be wondering, if you've had the virus already, how long do you have to wait before getting the shot?
"The CDC recommends that you can be vaccinated after you've had COVID-19 as soon as you've recovered and are no longer infectious to others," said Dr. Person.
Everyone's provider may say different things based on their health conditions so check with your doctor first.
As for breakthrough cases, those are making up about 10 percent of reported new cases.
"Since January 17th of 2021 in Benton and Franklin counties, there have been 2,280 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases that have been confirmed. During that same time, we have seen over 22,100 new cases," said Dr. Person.
Soon we will pass a grim milestone, 500 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
"Only seven percent of deaths we've seen in 2021 are in individuals who have been vaccinated," said Dr. Person.
Doctor Person says she hopes that the trends will continue in the right direction and urges people to keep taking precautions.