Drive-thru COVID testing coming to Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA
Two new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are opening this Wednesday after the Health District received more supplies.
The Washington National Guard will help run the testing sites, which will be located at Toyota Center in Kennewick and the HAPO center in Pasco.
Kathleen Clary-Cooke from the Benton-Franklin Health District said these new testing services will help control the number of coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities.
"It will give us a better picture of what the virus looks like in our area and it may also show that our rates, not our counts, but our rates are much lower. So right now, in Benton county sixteen percent of the tests are positive and in Franklin county its twenty-seven percent," Said Clary-Cooke.
Testing sites will be open this week from Wednesday until Sunday and the the following week Tuesday through Saturday.
After being tested, you can get your result either by mail or phone between three and ten days.
Testing is by appointment only, so make sure to call 211 to schedule during normal business hours to create an appointment.
Benton and Franklin counties are some of the only counties still in phase one. In order to move past this, increased testing and wearing face coverings in public will help us move on.