The Eastern Oregon EMS Conference at BMCC this Saturday and Sunday has been cancelled.
Conference organizers sent out this statement in regards to the cancellation Thursday:
"The committee of the 2020 Eastern Oregon EMS Conference has made the difficult decision to cancel the conference. Our mission as a conference is to provide for education of rural EMS providers. The public health risks of transmission of COVID-19 to front line, rural EMS providers reach beyond the walls of the conference and have the potential to negatively impact the availability of emergency responders during this time of need. We feel that it is essential to follow the public health practice of social distancing to minimize exposures and to ensure that rural areas continue to have responders as this virus spreads."
For more information you can email the committee at conference@easternoregonems.com.