Eastern Oregonians makes nearly 600 homemade face masks to help fight coronavirus

Stanfield, OR - After a Facebook post was created, a community of quilters and sewers in Eastern Oregon came together to make face masks. They want to help doctors, nurses and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mama Bear's Quilt Shop is making face masks for any providers that is calling and requesting them. The business owner, Kristi Ray said they have already sent out nearly 600 hundred face masks. Those masks were sent to homes, foster homes, hospitals, doctor offices and clinics.
Ray said they are working on 400 more face masks. She said those will go to Heppner hospital, nursing home and clinic.
"We keep getting requests so they keep making them," Ray said.
The group is making them out of to layers of cotton fabric with elastics around the ears. If people want, some hospitals are even requesting to have a little filter in face masks so they can put a filter in them.
"We cannot make them with the filter in it, or else they would not be able to wash them," Ray said.
Ray said the community of Eastern Oregon has really came together. Women, men and children have came by her store and picked up kits to take home and make.
"We are in Eastern Oregon. We come together as a community for anything," Ray said. "If you ask anybody for help in Eastern Oregon, they are going to come together and help you. It does not matter what it is, it is just the way Eastern Oregon is."
Ray said if they were to need gowns next, she says the ladies would be the first in line to pull out their fabric stash to do them. If you know somebody in the healthcare profession that needs a mask, you can contact Mama Bear's Quilt Shop on Facebook.