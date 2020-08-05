Grant County, WA – Grant County Health District is reporting the 11th COVID-19 associated death of a Grant County resident.
The Adult Family Home resident was a female in her 80s from Moses Lake. The resident had underlying conditions that put her at a higher risk for severe complications of COVID-19. This death brings the total Grant County COVID-19-related deaths to eleven (11). The facility had two staff members test positive but no additional residents. They have done weekly follow up testing and, at this time, have had no additional staff or residents test positive.
Grant County Health District would like to express our sincere condolences to her family and the facility that loved and cared for her. On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.
Adult family homes are licensed by DSHS and provide a home and care for adults who cannot reside on their own but do not require nursing care. These residents are among our most vulnerable community members. Due to potential vulnerability to COVID-19, adult family home residents have the same restrictions to visitors as long-term care and memory care centers. The challenges to keep COVID-19 away from their residents increases as COVID-19 rates climb. Many of the facilities have residents and staff living together in addition to employing staff who reside elsewhere. For the health of your family, neighbors, and friends, it is now more critical than before to wear a mask. Limit the size of your gatherings, each personal decision we make to socialize outside of our households may impact our most vulnerable residents. Please mask up and protect one another.
Grant County Health District is delaying the announcement of COVID-19 associated deaths in order to give families time to notify their loved ones. We also verify COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate to ensure we are not reporting deaths that are not attributed to COVID-19. All reported deaths of Grant County residents are attributed to COVID-19 and were verified with the death certificate, testing, and other case information.
Everyone can do their part to stop the spread of this disease:
- Stay home as much as possible,
- Wear a face covering whenever going into public,
- Use physical distancing of 6 feet whenever you are around others outside your household, and
- Wash your hands often.
For detailed information on Grant County COVID-19 related statistics, visit www.granthealth.org.