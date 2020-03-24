Essential vs non essential

WASHINGTON STATE- The governor of Washington spoke last night enacting a 'stay home, stay healthy' order, meaning if you are not essential to the healthy functioning of our community, you must stay home and businesses must close.
The only exception to this rule is getting food, medications, or going to the doctor.
You may also leave your home to exercise outside as long as you social distance.
Most places like gyms, salons, and even malls have already closed down but there is actually a pretty long list of what is considered an essential business.
- Food and agriculture workers
- Water and waste
-Transportation and logistics
-Communication and information
-Hazards and chemical
-Defense
-First responders
-Medical Professionals (Includes cannabis dispensaries)
"This weapon, distancing ourselves is the only weapon against the virus and we have proven that it works but only if we actually use it," warned Governor Jay Inslee at his press conference Monday night.
Although this does ban man y activities, remember the order does not mean you can't leave your house.
You may still go outside to take a walk or ride a bike as long as you still practice social distancing.
The governor also urges people that when they do go to grocery stores or other places exempt from the closures, make sure it is really necessary and do not over purchase.