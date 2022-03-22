TRI-CITIES - As the pandemic becomes a part of everyday life and the restrictions have dropped in most places, parties and large events are making a comeback. This has people rushing to get their events booked with venues, caterers and to find that perfect wedding dress.
Local businesses in Tri-cities have seen business boom in the last couple months as a result of that. Many of them say business started picking back up at the end of January and as the mask mandate lifted, business has continued to increase.
May Hays, owner of Mayfield Gathering Place and Garden, said business is exploding, but that wasn't the case over the last two years.
When she first opened in late 2008, Hays hosted birthday parties, weddings and other gatherings. As the Tri-cities grew, several other venues started popping up creating competition. Then the pandemic hit.
"You'd change the date for six months out and then even in six months things weren't working," Hays said.
Hays decided to stop hosting weddings. Fortunately, she was able to use her venue for other things like hosting the West Richland Chamber of Commerce and a church.
With things improving, she's now got her eyes set on hosting corporate retreats. While she no longer hosts weddings, she said she's gotten around 40 calls from people looking for venues.
Hays said she usually asks them what they're looking for, then recommends another venue in town.
Hays isn't the only one who's seen business boom lately. Crystal Torres, owner of Mi Gusto Es Boutique, has seen a 20 to 25% increase in sales.
"Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday it's a madhouse in here," Torres said. "Amazing, amazing, just to see more clients coming in."
Torres offers a number of services in her shop including making invitations, photography services, decorations and of course dresses. She said many of these services are getting booked out. For dresses, it's getting more difficult to get them quickly because of supply chain issues.
"If it's a wedding or a quince 9 to 12 months in advance just because we know dresses are what are taking the longest," Torres said.
Venues also recommend booking a year in advance as everyone is rushing to get their event scheduled.
