KENNEWICK,WA- Since the Benton Franklin Health District has been told both Benton and Franklin Counties they can move to Phase 2 in the Washington State's Safe Start Reopening Plan; Fairchild Cinemas Southgate will reopen this weekend.
Southgate Cinemas in Kennewick next to the Walmart off of SR 395 and 27th Ave. will reopen this Sat., Oct. 17th at 25% capacity. The other Fairchild Cinema locations in Pasco and Richland will reopen in the coming weeks. The Fairchild Cinemas spokesperson said tickets will be available for purchase online tomorrow by 5 p.m.
The theater will be showing new releases: "Unhinged", "The War With Grandpa", and "New Mutants" as well as a free showing of "Hotel Transylvania" for Halloween lovers.
The Cinemas are partners with the National Association of Theatre Owners and have new COVID-19 protocols to keep moviegoers safe and healthy. The theater will have symptoms checks and a mandatory mask policy as well as an improved air filtration system.
Theaters will limit capacity to every other seat or every few seats if you are in a small group.
To reserve a spot and get the latest updated information or COVID-19 protocols visit the Fairchild Cinemas website.