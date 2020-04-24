Families flood Second Harvest Tri-Cities as pandemic goes on

PASCO, WASHINGTON - As unemployment numbers rise due to COVID-19 shutdown, the number of people pleading for basic needs such as food is also going up.
Second Harvest Tri-Cities is looking at previous significant events and trends they can use to plan for the future as demand for food continues during the coronavirus pandemic.
Donations and volunteers in the community have been able to keep the food bank going even though the demand keeps going up because so many people are not working.
Second Harvest has 25 national guard soldiers deployed to their facility in Pasco to help out. Drew Meuer with the food bank said that extra help is how they are able to do what they are going for people in the community.
With that said, in Benton County, about 13,000 people applied for initial unemployment insurance. In Franklin County, it's about five thousand.
"We are looking between five and six percent of the population are applying and that is making it really difficult for local food banks to respond to those needs," Meuer said.
Meuer said they have about a 100 volunteers at their facility each week, but could always use more help.
If you want to volunteer or make a donation, go to their website at 2-harvest.org for more information.