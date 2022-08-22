The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax’s protein-based Covid vaccine for adults, providing Americans with an alternative to the mRNA-based shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
The Novavax primary series is given in two doses, administered 21 days apart.
"Today’s authorization offers adults in the United States who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine another option that meets the FDA’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.
The FDA’s signoff isn’t the last step: The decision will now to go the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its advisory committee to issue their own recommendation on how the shots should be used. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet on July 19.
The U.S. has secured 3.2 million doses of the vaccine, ready to be shipped to states once it receives the green light, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Wednesday's authorization comes more than a month after the agency’s vaccine advisory committee overwhelmingly recommended that the agency authorize the use of the shots and five months since the company first submitted its application to the FDA.
The shot has already been cleared for use in more than 40 countries, as well as the European Union, but manufacturing problems have hampered the company's efforts to be authorized in the U.S.
The FDA authorization took "longer than we wanted," Novavax CEO Stanley Erck told NBC News in an interview, "but we're there and we have gotten the company's first approval with the FDA for a vaccine in the United States."
Novavax’s vaccine uses an older technology found in other widely used vaccines, including the shots for hepatitis and shingles.
The vaccine uses synthetic coronavirus proteins to teach the body’s immune system to recognize bits of the virus.
Erck, as well as outside experts, say the Novavax shot is important to the nation’s vaccination campaign because it may persuade people who have been unable or unwilling to get the mRNA shots to finally get vaccinated. About 22% of people in the U.S. have not received a single dose of a Covid vaccine, according to data from the CDC.
