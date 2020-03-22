WASHINGTON,D.C- President Trump took action Sunday and declared a state of disaster in Washington State sending more federal assistance.
Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas impacted by COVID-19 in the state of Washington. The federal cost share is 75 percent.
These measures will also help those who need financial support and allow the state to unfreeze funding to get those benefits distributed as soon as possible.