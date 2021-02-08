WASHINGTON STATE - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $275 million to Washington state through the Public Assistance Grant for vaccine distribution efforts across the state.
The grant works like a reimbursement program, by returning half the award amount back to the state for eligible costs. Some of the costs covered by the grant are personnel, PPE, digital thermometers, storing and distributing the covid-19 vaccine.
Including this grant, FEMA has given $2,290 million to help with COVID-19 response.
In a statement, the Washington State Department of Health said they will use these funds to help further vaccine efforts.
"This funding provides a mechanism to continue putting resources in place to ensure we’re ready when vaccine allocations increase."
They also said this funding is projected to cover 58 vaccine sites statewide.
In regards to giving the grant, FEMA said they are just doing their job.
"It's the priority of our administration to allocate funds to state, local, and tribal governments and territories."
FEMA also said they will reimburse 100% of the costs associated with deploying the national guard for COVID-19 response and help with distributing and administering vaccines until September 30.
The reimbursement for costs is already being processed.