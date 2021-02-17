First-dose vaccination clinic in Walla Walla next week, appointments available Friday

WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) and health care partners will receive 3,000 first-dose vaccines this week from the state.
First-dose vaccination clinics are scheduled for Sunday, February 21, and Monday, February 22. Both clinics will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion. Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1 eligible residents will be able to schedule an appointment beginning Thursday, February 18 at 8 a.m.
After completing the Washington State Phase Finder tool, eligible county residents should complete the following steps to schedule their appointment:
- Step 1: Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4da4ac2aa4fec07-phase
- Step 2: Select an available appointment time.
- Step 3: Click “Submit and Sign Up.”
- Step 4: Enter your name, email, and other required information.
- Step 5: Click “Sign Up Now.”
- Step 6: Check your email inbox.
You will receive a confirmation if all steps have been completed successfully.
Please note that eligible residents are currently unable to sign up for multiple appointments with the same email address. Each registration requires a unique email.
DCH asks that everyone receiving vaccine arrive at their scheduled appointment time. Arriving early creates heavy traffic and congestion in the area.
To help consolidate and simplify the registration process, DCH and Providence St. Mary Medical Center are working toward implementing a new registration system that will fix various issues that some residents have experienced over the past few weeks.