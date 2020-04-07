Five Ideas for Celebrating Easter, Even When You Can't Go to Church

PASCO, WA - Easter festivities may look a little different this year, but the reason for celebrating is the same.
Local churches have now made their services available online through a live broadcast. If your own place of worship does not have streaming capabilities, you can "visit" another church instead.
Tune into a church service.
This year, Saint Patrick and Saint Joseph Catholic parishes are going to be united. The pastor at Saint Patrick, Fr. Bob Turner said faith leaders in our communities will come together at Saint Joseph to celebrate Easter.
"Because it will give us a chance to live stream it, and in live streaming it, it would bring all our parishioners together who are not normally together," Fr. Turner said.
Fr. Turner said parishioners are separated by different mass times and parishes.
Schedule a virtual hangout with family or friends.
Thanks to video chat apps, Fr. Turner said it's never been easier to feel close to loved ones, even when you are miles away.
"Beyond those electric resources, we can simply, when we are out and about, even if we are covering up with a mask, we can acknowledge each other's presence," Fr. Turner said. "Let our eyes smile back at people and greet them and show our support."
Give an offering.
You may not be passing around the offering plate at church, but Fr. Turner said both churches have online givings. Whether it's your church or a local charity, he said a little generosity foes a long way.
"One of the nice things about online is that you can find all kinds of charities and all kinds of ways of donating and sharing," Fr. Turner said. "Even if it is not a financial donation, you can find ways of supporting people."
Have an egg hunt in the backyard.
Fr. Turner said his idea for the Easter egg hunt is to use Zoom. He said families could invite each other to remote conferences and let the children hunt for eggs.
"They can have them all hunting at the same time and just cutting back and forth. It would be like having a whole series of different TV stations covering the Hydroplane race," Fr. Turner said.
Establish a new tradition.
Rather than focusing on all the ways that the holiday is different this year, Fr. Turner said you could use your at-home Easter as an excuse to start a new tradition. He said you could delay your Easter egg hunt to Pentecost on May 31.
"So it could be an opportunity for everybody to get together and have their big dinner and have their Easter egg hunt for the feast of Pentecost," Fr. Turner said. "It would still be in a very important religious celebration that will close the Easter season."
Fr. Turner would like to wish everyone a happy Easter. He welcomes everyone to tune in to their live stream to celebrate the spring holidays.
To tune in Saint Patrick and Saint Joseph’s church service online, you can visit their Facebook page and website. On Holy Thursday, the service starts at 7 p.m. On Good Friday, the service starts at 7 p.m. On Easter Sunday, for the Easter vigil, the service starts at 10:30 a.m. then another one at noon. The service will be available in English and Spanish. On Holy Saturday, the service starts at 8 p.m.